Golden Figure Skating Club puts on ‘enchanting’ show

The Golden Figure Skating Club hosted their annual showcase this past weekend, a cumulation of a year’s worth of practices and hours spent developing skatings skills and performances.

It’s the first time the club has been able to return to their live show since 2020, just before the pandemic.

“The last two years have been difficult for all of us due to COVID, but I’m glad we can have a live show this year,” said Chantalle Schacher, president of the club.

“My goal for this year as the new head coach was to bring anew energy into the club,” said Haley Barber.

“I wanted to create an enjoyable, hard-working environment. As I got to know the skaters and saw what they were capable of I believe we achieved that goal.”

Performances came from Seniors, Intermediates, Juniors, Gliders and CanSkate programs.

“I am so proud of all of them and how far they have come since September,” said Barber.

“They have been putting in many extra hours on the ice learning choreography, obtaining new skills and working together, to put on this a show.

“I would also like to thank the board and parents for everything they do, this show would not be possible without them!”

