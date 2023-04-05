Golden-Field RCMP received 244 calls for service, including courthouse fire in March

Suspected arson at Golden courthouse was one of 25 property-related offences

The Golden-Field RCMP received 244 calls for service in March 2023. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Golden-Field RCMP branch received 244 calls for service last month.

The highest-profile case officers are investigated is the suspected arson of the Golden Law Courts on March 13.

The fire is one of 25 property-related offences which includes other crimes such as theft, breaking and entering, trespassing, and mischief.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after she fell through the roof of the courthouse while battling the blaze.

Members of the Golden fire department have started a fundraiser to support the firefighter and her family with medical and living expenses.

Other calls to the Golden-Field RCMP included 55 personal offences which include all levels of assault and harassment as well as crimes such as fraud, uttering threats, public intoxication and breaches of conditions.

Traffic-related calls were the most frequent with 92 reports over the course of the month.

There were 13 collisions including one with serious injuries and three that resulted in severe vehicle damage (categorized as damage above $10,000)

There were 12 impaired driving investigations which resulted in five 90-day suspensions, one 24-hour suspension and two warnings.

