Golden Farmer’s Market back for 15th season

The Golden Farmer’s Market is gearing up for its 15th season, with a return to pre-COVID regulations and a few extra gifts thrown in to mark the occasion.

The first 50 people to attend the opening day of the market Wednesday, June 15, will get a reusable farmer’s market bag, with some ‘goodies and samples’ from local vendors, says Melissa Kardash, who helps organize the market.

Kardash says the market hopes to do regular mini giveaways throughout the season to celebrate its decade and a half of operation and help showcase local vendors.

With COVID restrictions lifting, that also means the return of food trucks and live music to the market, which will take place every Wednesday this summer from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Spirit Square.

“It’s back to the good old times, we’re really excited for it,” said Kardash.

“It was pretty tough for some of our small businesses, but we’ve got a full lineup of vendors and we’re hoping people will use the market as an outlet for socializing and getting out to see everyone in the community.”

There’s also a new program called ‘Hitch and Hike,’ which Kardash says will showcase some of the newer vendors and the products they have to offer.

The market will also continue with its program in partnership with the food bank and the provincial government to get coupons to those in need, to enhance support by them of local, farm fresh produce.

Kardash says that program has been running for three years now, but because of COVID, has flown under the radar.

“It’s a great community program that’s just one way we can show our support for the community and help the community support local food sustainability,” she said.

Kardash says that already with the few markets they’ve run throughout the past few months, there has been an uptick in traffic, which is promising coming out of two COVID summers.

Locals and tourists alike are making the market a stop and spending more time in the market, she said.

Live music will predominantly feature local artists, with some touring artists as well.

Anyone looking to get involved with the market is encouraged to reach out over Facebook.

Farmers markets