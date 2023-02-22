Golden-area motorists urged to honk for crossbills

Crossbills are found in and around Golden this year. (Photo by Verena Shaw)

Birds have been calling out from high up in coniferous trees in and around Golden this year, especially at the ski hill.

The birds are white-winged and red crossbills, pine siskins and some pine grosbeaks.

Crossbills can nest at any time of year, provided they have enough food. Their bills are crossed, which allows them to pry open tightly closed cones to take out the sees they eat. They tend to show up where there are lots of cones, and this winter, the large number of cones has attracted these birds.

Crossbills are also seen on the road, where they eat gravel and salt. Many are hit by vehicles because they do not recognize how fast vehicles approach.

Wildsight is urging motorists to honk if they see crossbills on the road. This causes them to fly away to safety.

birdsGoldenWildlife