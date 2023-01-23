Faint of Heart Events was a vendor at the Okanagan Bridal Expo on Jan. 22, 2023, joining the expo for the first time. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Glitter and glamour and gowns, oh my! Okanagan Bridal Expo returns to Kelowna

The 10th annual show was hosted at the Delta Hotel

The Okanagan Bridal Expo returned to Kelowna after a three-year hiatus.

The 10th annual show was hosted at the Delta Hotel on Jan. 22.

With more than 80 vendors to check out, hundreds of brides arrived to gather business cards and new ideas to help in planning the big day.

READ MORE: Art exhibit to launch at Penticton funeral home

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FashionKelownaOkanaganWeddings

Previous story
Next round of Columbia River Treaty talks to get underway this week
Next story
South Okanagan man gets additional 424 days in jail

Just Posted

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Next round of Columbia River Treaty talks to get underway this week

(Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).
Golden’s aquatic centre dream inches forward