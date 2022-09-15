Get ready to dodge some balls with Penticton Fire Department’s charity tournament

The dodgeball games will be held at Gyro Park all day Sept. 17

Do you think you can dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge? If you can, head down to Gyro Park on Saturday for the Penticton Fire Department’s charity dodgeball tournament.

The tournament will be running all day long, and you can also pop over to check out the Farmers’ Market next door while you’re there.

The fire department is raising funds for local charities through the tournament.

Neighbourhood Brewing will also be at Gyro Park hosting and sponsoring a beer garden for the tournament.

Just remember, if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.

