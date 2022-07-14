Gas dropped below $2 a litre in Vernon Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Gas dropped below $2 a litre in Vernon Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Gas prices drop below $2/litre in North Okanagan

Some stations posting $1.99.9, prices as low as $1.97.9

Whoever thought we’d get excited about $1.99.9 priced fuel?

Gas prices dropped below $2 a litre in Vernon Thursday, July 14.

Super Save Gas’ 25th Avenue station was the first to list the reduced price, although as per the station tradition, the price at the pump is actually two cents cheaper at $1.97.9.

Prices are still well above $2 in Kelowna, but a couple Salmon Arm stations have been selling at $1.99.9 since July 6.

Vernon’s 25th Avenue Super Save is usually the first to jump at pump price drops.

Local motorists have been paying more than $2 a litre since May 11.

So a little break after more than two months is bound to create some excitement.

READ MORE: Gas prices over $2 a litre in Vernon

READ MORE: ‘Suspicious’ North Westside campsite fire investigated

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Gas pricesVernon

Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘Suspicious’ North Westside campsite fire investigated
Next story
Federal government to provide more than $35 million for supports during papal visit

Just Posted

The Caldwell family. (photo submitted)
Andrew and Julie Caldwell selected as July Climate Champions

The Sparks Lake wildfire shown on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
EDITORIAL: Prepare now for future fire seasons

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: How to get a new phone charger for free

Former NHLer Theo Fleury will be joined by Calgary Flames teammate Colin Patterson for a Victor Walk rally in support of the Breaking Free Foundation, slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 22, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Chris Young/CP photo)
Calgary Flames alumni headline Okanagan rallies