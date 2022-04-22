GADSAR has busy start to April

GADSAR responded to three calls in a week to kick off the month

Golden and Area Search and Rescue (GADSAR) has been busy so far in April, responding to several notable calls so far this month.

GADSAR posted a report on social media that on April 6, responders were dispatched to Chatter Creek due to a reported injured sled skier in the area. The skier had lost control and fell down a cliff, sustaining a head injury, according to GADSAR.

SAR techs flew the patient out and transferred care to BC Ambulance.

Later that same day, GADSAR was tasked to an injured biker who had crashed off a jump in mountain shadows.

The biker sustained a head injury, with SAR techs assisted the patient back to the road for BC Ambulance.

The week was not over, however, with GADSAR tasked in the early hours of the morning on April 8 to respond to an individual that had fallen out of a tree at the Chatter staging area. The patient sustained a serious back injury and was flown out. The patient was transferred to BC Ambulance at the Golden Airport.

Local NewsSearch and Rescue