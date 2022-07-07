North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguish an early morning blaze at the Evely Recreation Site Wednesday, July 6. Two park officers lost their trailer and vehicle, three pets and their belongings in the blaze. A GoFundMe campaign has started for the pair. (North Westside Fire Rescue photo)

North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguish an early morning blaze at the Evely Recreation Site Wednesday, July 6. Two park officers lost their trailer and vehicle, three pets and their belongings in the blaze. A GoFundMe campaign has started for the pair. (North Westside Fire Rescue photo)

Funds raised for North Westside park officers injured in fire

GoFundMe set up after pair lose belongings, trailer and pets

A pair of B.C. park officers are looking to get back on their feet after losing it all.

Michael and Tiffany were taken to hospital after an Eveley Recreation Site fire in the early hours of Wednesday, July 6, both of whom were sleeping when the flames sparked, destroying their travel trailer, a truck and a car.

Their two dogs and cat did not make it out alive.

Both lost their phones and identification in the blaze as well.

A GoFundMe has been created for the pair, raising close to $5,000 by Thursday afternoon, half of the $10,000 goal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. North Westside Fire Rescue was able to knock down the fire, which had also spread to neighbouring trees.

READ MORE: Two taken to hospital in North Westside fire

READ MORE: Former Kelowna news anchor tosses hat in ring for city council

