Fundraiser started for family of Vernon doctor who drowned in Kamloops

Colleague initiates GoFundMe while search for man’s body continues

Michael Mthandazo drowned saving his son from the Thompson River July 30. (GoFundMe photo)

Help is being sought for a local family after the father drowned rescuing his son.

Michael Mthandazo was swimming with his son in the Thompson River in Kamloops July 30.

“The water current started to speed up and although he was able to help his son out of the water, he wasn’t able to get out himself,” said Noha Fossen, who is raising funds for the family following the tragic accident. “He was unfortunately swept away and his body has yet to be recovered.”

Fossen is a colleague of Mthandazo, a doctor from Vernon who was the sole income earner, leaving his wife Julia to care solely for their two sons, ages 11 and eight months.

“This is such a tragedy and with Julia’s blessings, we have started a GoFundMe page in hopes to alleviate some of the financial burden ahead,” said Fossen. “He was a family physician in town so his void will be immensely felt and the community really needs to pull through for his family and especially his boy who witnessed it all.”

Those who would like to help can do so at https://gofund.me/be0c57ab.

