Fundraiser raises $35,445 for Golden hospital

Keith Hern and Toby Barrett at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, with the presentation of a donation to the fundraiser. (Photo submitted)

The fundraiser was first launched in 2015

The annual “Giving Thanks to The Golden & District Hospital” wrapped up this weekend, raising $35,445 since the end of September for a new mini C-arm.

The surgical imaging C-arm is designed to enhance surgical efficiency while delivering the renowned image quality C-arms are known for.

This system is ideally suited for a range of surgical needs including orthopedics, gastrointestinal, endoscopic, urologic, neurologic, critical care, emergency and vascular procedures.

“There are many families that want to express thanks to our local hospital for one reason or another and this fundraiser allows them to do so in a tangible way and to show community support for the dedicated staff,” reads the fundraiser website.

All of the funds raised are used to purchase equipment for our local hospital over and above their annual budget.

“These items truly make a big difference and have a huge impact on the scope and quality of the services provided by our small rural hospital.”

Over the years, Friends of the Golden & District Hospital have raised $200,000 since the initial fundraiser in 2015, to help provide the hospital with the up-to-date equipment.

Keith Hern launched the fundraiser in memory of his late wife, as well as other families in Golden who had experienced the loss of a loved one.

Even though the fundraiser is closed for 2022, you can still donate to the Friends of the Golden & District hospital, through the Friends of Golden & District Hospital website.

