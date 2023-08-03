Fundraiser launched for family of toddler killed at Okanagan campground

Kash Bakker, just 3-years-old was killed when a tree fell on him at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park campground on July 29. (GoFundMe page)

Friends of the family who lost their three-year-old son when a tree fell on him at an Okanagan campground have started a GoFundMe page.

Ruveen and Steve Stogryn started the fundraiser as their friends Keith and Skye Bakker grieve the death of their youngest child.

“Keith and Skye Bakker suffered the most unimaginable tragedy in losing their youngest son, Kash Bakker. Please, donate to this family so they can cover all financial costs as [Kash] was one of four boys. Thank you for helping us help our friends,” says the GoFundMe page.

Already, nearly $20,000 has been raised.

It was on Saturday, July 29 when the Bakkers, who come from the Tri-Cities area of the Lower Mainland were camping at the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, north of Summerland, when disaster struck.

A tree fell on Kash. The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Minister of Environment offered his condolences shortly after the tragedy.

“On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

