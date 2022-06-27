Fundraiser for Lumby home lost in Father’s Day fire

Kevan Ramsey’s home was set on fire my a faulty wire and insurance may not reinburse him

A fundraiser has been launched for a hardworking Lumby dad of five who lost everything on Father’s Day.

Kevan Ramsey was celebrating with his family on June 19, when a faulty wire ignited and set the house ablaze.

He and his family were able to escape unharmed and the Lumby Fire Department extinguished the flames, but not before the fire caused “massive damage,” said his son Kyle Ramsey, on the gofundme page.

Kyle explained that due to technicalities with insurance his father may not be compensated for his lost home.

“We are uncertain whether he will be reimbursed for anything, and his dream has been shattered,” said Kyle.

All of his personal belongings and keepsakes from his children and grandchildren that had been saved over the years, were not salvageable.

The gofundme fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 to help rebuild the home of a family-man who has always given back to the community.

