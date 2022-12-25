Freezing rain and snowy Christmas for the Okanagan

There is a freezing rain warning in effect for most of the Okanagan.
A Pacific frontal system will icy conditions to the region from Dec. 25, until Dec. 26, when the weather will warm to above freezing.
Environment Canada suggests that people avoid travel along the Connector as it will likely be impacted by the adverse weather conditions.
A bus crash on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Merritt on Dec. 24, caused closures along the highway.
The site shiftintowinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.
