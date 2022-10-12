Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse this past weekend. Due to high winds the day before competition, the event was moved to T1 south, instead of its traditional home on Ozone. Full results on page XX. (FWT photo)

Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse this past weekend. Due to high winds the day before competition, the event was moved to T1 south, instead of its traditional home on Ozone. Full results on page XX. (FWT photo)

Freeride World Tour back in Golden

The tour will be back at Kicking Horse for a fifth time

Golden will play host to the world’s most talented freeride skiers once again this winter, when the Freeride World Tour comes to town for the fifth time.

This year will be a bit different, however, as Golden’s Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will kick off the tour as the inaugural stop, with a weather window from Jan. 13-18.

Known for its champagne powder and long, steep runs, it’s no wonder Kicking Horse attracts riders from all over the globe. It is once again the only North American stop on the tour.

Last year’s winners at Kicking Horse were Lily Bradley and Maxime Chabloz in the ski events and Erika Vikander and Camille Armand for snowboard.

Other stops on the 2023 tour include Baqueira Beret in Spain, Ordino Arcalis in Andorra, Fieberbrunn in Austria and Verbier in Switzerland.

While no formal announcement has been made on how to view the event, FWT says to stay tuned to social media channels for the latest news.

All events will be broadcast at www.freerideworldtour.com.

Athletes have not yet been announced for the tour.

For more information, visit https://www.freerideworldtour.com.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Transient orcas team up to hunt minke whale near Victoria
Next story
PODCAST.: The Nature Trust of BC has conserved more than 500 properties, 175,000 acres

Just Posted

Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse this past weekend. Due to high winds the day before competition, the event was moved to T1 south, instead of its traditional home on Ozone. Full results on page XX. (FWT photo)
Freeride World Tour back in Golden

On Sept. 28, Nasukin Jason Louie poses with Facilities and Operations Manager Ken White and Chief Operating Officer Heather Suttie as they accept the funding of $9.5 million for the Seven Nations Soaring Eagles Wellness Centre. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band breaks ground on $9.5M treatment centre

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Animals and fermented fruit

Keith Hern and Toby Barrett at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, with the presentation of a donation to the fundraiser. (Photo submitted)
Fundraiser raises $35,445 for Golden hospital