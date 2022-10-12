Freeride World Tour back in Golden

The tour will be back at Kicking Horse for a fifth time

Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse this past weekend. Due to high winds the day before competition, the event was moved to T1 south, instead of its traditional home on Ozone. Full results on page XX. (FWT photo)

Golden will play host to the world’s most talented freeride skiers once again this winter, when the Freeride World Tour comes to town for the fifth time.

This year will be a bit different, however, as Golden’s Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will kick off the tour as the inaugural stop, with a weather window from Jan. 13-18.

Known for its champagne powder and long, steep runs, it’s no wonder Kicking Horse attracts riders from all over the globe. It is once again the only North American stop on the tour.

Last year’s winners at Kicking Horse were Lily Bradley and Maxime Chabloz in the ski events and Erika Vikander and Camille Armand for snowboard.

Other stops on the 2023 tour include Baqueira Beret in Spain, Ordino Arcalis in Andorra, Fieberbrunn in Austria and Verbier in Switzerland.

While no formal announcement has been made on how to view the event, FWT says to stay tuned to social media channels for the latest news.

All events will be broadcast at www.freerideworldtour.com.

Athletes have not yet been announced for the tour.

For more information, visit https://www.freerideworldtour.com.

Skiing and Snowboarding