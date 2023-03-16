Foxes look to make a home in Golden’s backyards

It’s currently denning season for the local fox population, in the Golden area.

Due to this, mother foxes will give birth to four or five baby foxes and will seek refuge in residential yards, from coyotes who will try to eat the babies.

According to the Wildsight Society, like all species, the maternal instincts kick in and the mother fox will often choose a den site that is not only close to other people but far from the coyotes’ vicinity. It doesn’t matter where, it could be under a porch, in a shed or garage, or even on the side of a hill.

The community is urged to offer them “short-term rentals” because this is not a permanent situation. Fortunately, the foxes are friends and will choose to be left alone, said Wildsight. Foxes are omnivores so there is no chance of them eating children or other house pets. As the babies grow older over the course of the summer, they will eventually leave their mothers closer to the fall.

These foxes are just looking for a safe place to raise their families just like everyone else, said Wildsight.

