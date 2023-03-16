Family of foxes (Facebook Photo)

Foxes look to make a home in Golden’s backyards

Denning season puts foxes at risk from people and wildlife predators

It’s currently denning season for the local fox population, in the Golden area.

Due to this, mother foxes will give birth to four or five baby foxes and will seek refuge in residential yards, from coyotes who will try to eat the babies.

According to the Wildsight Society, like all species, the maternal instincts kick in and the mother fox will often choose a den site that is not only close to other people but far from the coyotes’ vicinity. It doesn’t matter where, it could be under a porch, in a shed or garage, or even on the side of a hill.

The community is urged to offer them “short-term rentals” because this is not a permanent situation. Fortunately, the foxes are friends and will choose to be left alone, said Wildsight. Foxes are omnivores so there is no chance of them eating children or other house pets. As the babies grow older over the course of the summer, they will eventually leave their mothers closer to the fall.

These foxes are just looking for a safe place to raise their families just like everyone else, said Wildsight.

READ MORE: Golden’s boy Boo boogies out of bed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man charged in cold case murder after senior killed, $30K in savings spent
Next story
Penticton man gets 90-day jail sentence for driving from court after license suspended

Just Posted

(@scoutscanada/Twitter)
Morning Start: Upcoming Kids Yes Day

Avalanche Canada advises outdoor adventurers to avoid steep elevation, in light of recent weather conditions, which are ideal for avalanches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Avalanche danger risk rated ‘considerable’ for Southern Interior

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The longest street in the world

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

Pop-up banner image