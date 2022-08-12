Four Golden Dolphins qualify for provincials

The team head to provincials at the end of the month

The Golden Dolphins Swim Club had a strong showing at the Okanagan Regional Swim Championship on Aug. 6-7, with four Dolphins moving on to the provincial championships.

Malcom Labonville, Anika Crawford, Micah Vanderhart and Katrina McClean all qualified across 12 individual events by placing in the top three, while adding four relays by placing in the top two.

Labonville (Division 4) took home the gold in the 200m IM, 50m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke, and 100m Freestyle.

Crawford (Division 3) scored silver in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke, and bronze in the 100m Freestyle.

Vanderhart (Division 2) took the bronze in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke, and was called in as an alternate in the 100m IM for her 4th place finish.

McClean (Division 6) snatched the bronze in the 200m IM and 100m Backstroke.

A total of 11 Dolphins and three coaches made the trip, competing in over 40 individual events and six team relays.

Every single Dolphin achieved a personal best times in multiple events and every swimmer placed top eight in at least one individual event and one relay. The stellar results are a testament to the hard work over the last 12 weeks.

The Dolphins had many fourth and fifth place finishes during the weekend, allowing our swimmers to become alternates for Provincials.

Nathan Tan placed fourth in the 50m Butterfly and Backstroke and fifth in the 100m IM and 100m Freestyle.

Breck Nolin finished fourth in the 100m Backstroke and fifth in the 50m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle.

Maddison Vanderhart placed fourth in the 100m Breaststroke and fifth in the 200m IM.

Amelia Labonville placed fourth in the 100m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle, while Megan Snopek finished fifth in the 100m Backstroke and 100m Freestyle.

Additionally, Dolphins Isabella Fisher and Salil Kumar placed top eight in multiple events and achieved best times of upwards to 11 seconds in every event they competed in. The Dolphins also had multiple swimmers in the 20+ age division compete for the team and qualify for provincials, including Laura and Koren Lefebvre, Nick Tan and Coach Elyssia.

During the weekend there was outstanding team spirit from the whole squad, with near constant cheering and smiles.

Coach Andrey, Elyssia, and Emme are incredibly proud of the swimmers for racing their hearts out at regionals.

Next week the dolphins will be having their annual fun swim and awards to celebrate the end of the season, and the provincial qualifiers will be travelling back to Kamloops to compete in the BCSSA Provincial Championships, taking place on Aug. 20 and 21.

The competition will be streamed live on YouTube by SportsCanadaTV.

