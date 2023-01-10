Foiled by their love for Timmies: Stolen vehicle from Kelowna found in Sicamous drive-thru

The couple never returned the vehicle after a Jan. 9, test drive

A vehicle that had been stolen from a Kelowna dealership on a test drive was recovered on Jan. 10 when the alleged thieves stopped at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Sicamous.

On Jan. 9, a man and woman walked into the Patton Motorcars dealership on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna and asked to take a 2004 white Infinity G35 Coupe out for a spin, said Adele, an employee at the dealership.

“They were very adamant that they test drive the vehicle,” said Adele.

The couple told Adele a story about recently moving to Kelowna from Regina, Saskatchewan.

Adele said that the couple told him that they would be receiving financial aid from the woman’s father, who was staying at the Days Inn in Kelowna. He said that the couple told him that they would be driving to the hotel to show the father the vehicle before purchasing.

Before driving away, Adele collected all required information from the couple, including a drivers license that has since been confirmed as stolen, and a fake phone number.

Adele said that typically, test drives take approximately 15 minutes, but as time ticked on, he knew something was wrong.

“I had the gut feeling… I don’t think they’re coming back.”

Shortly before closing for the day, the dealership called the RCMP and filed a report.

The car was spotted at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Sicamous, with the dealership license plates still attached.

The RCMP has confirmed that the vehicle has been apprehended and two people have been arrested.

While the vehicle has been recovered, the interior of the car is “trashed,” said Adele.

This is yet another set back for the new, small business. The dealership was the subject of an attempted break in a few months ago and glass doors were shattered in the process.

