Fly from Kelowna to a sunny destination this winter

YLW is offering flights to various Mexico locations and Arizona

Kelowna International Airport is offering flights to sunny destinations this winter. (YLW)

As the summer winds down and the cold months are on the horizon, the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is here to help find some sun in the middle of winter.

YLW has announced they will have some direct flights to some sunny destinations during the winter months.

Passengers will soon be able to have direct flights to the following dream vacation spots with the following airlines:

WestJet

Cancun – starting Oct 27 – 3x weekly service on Tuesday, Friday, Sunday;

Puerto Vallarta – starting Oct 26 – 2x weekly service on Monday and Thursday;

Cabo – starting Nov 4 – 1 x weekly Saturday;

Phoenix – starting Nov 15 – 1 x weekly Wednesday.

Sunwing

Mazatlan – starting Dec 14 – 1 x weekly Thursday;

Cancun – starting Dec 15 – 1 x weekly Friday.

“We are happy to be able to bring back these popular sun destinations with direct flights for Okanagan residents starting in October,” said YLW airport director Sam Samaddar.

Passengers can find more information at YLW’s website.

