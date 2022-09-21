The motorcycle seized by West Kelowna RCMP on Sept. 20, 2022. (RCMP/Submitted)

The motorcycle seized by West Kelowna RCMP on Sept. 20, 2022. (RCMP/Submitted)

Fleeing motorcyclist nabbed by West Kelowna RCMP

Over double the speed limit in residential zone

A motorcyclist is facing a string of punishments after not stopping for West Kelowna RCMP.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, an officer was patrolling the area of Shannon Lake Road and Tallus Ridge Road when he saw a black and blue Honda CBR 1000 that was recently reported to have expired insurance. When he tried to make a traffic stop, the driver looked back before accelerating to over 100 km/hr in a 50 km/hr residential zone.

For safety reasons, the officer decided not to chase.

They then went to the address of the registered owner of the motorcycle, where they saw a Ford Escape leaving the driveway with the driver’s wife behind the wheel.

The officer was able to determine that she was going to pick up her husband, who was found to have parked the motorcycle and was seen running away.

Upon meeting with the owner, they admitted to being the fleeing driver. They were issued tickets for excessive speed, no insurance, and failure to stop for police.

The bike was impounded for seven days.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that it is not worth the risk.

“Riding a motorcycle or any other motor vehicle at high speeds in a residential neighbourhood is not only dangerous to the operator, but to the public. If caught, you will lose your vehicle and certainly be fined.”

READ MORE: Too Fast, Too Furious: Two Kelowna speeders caught going 2-times the speed limit

City of KelownaCity of West KelownamotorcycleRCMP

Previous story
UBC seeking puppy participants for new research on dog cognition
Next story
Indigenous people more likely to have housing issues as population grows: StatCan

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Excited Rats

Okanagan College students from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton launched the Unusually Good Food Co. and are heading to Toronto to compete in the Enactus Canada National Exposition finals Sept. 30, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan College waste-saving food project heads to nationals

August was the most popular month for vehicle thieves in 2019, says RCMP. File photo.
Theft up 60% in Golden, say RCMP

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II