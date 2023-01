She was born just before 4 a.m.

The first baby born in Kelowna in 2023 is a girl.

The city’s New Year’s baby was born in Kelowna General Hospital on Jan. 1 at 3:58 a.m.

To make the news more exciting, both parents were born and raised in Kelowna.

The little one weighed in at 7 lbs, 13 oz.

The family has decided not to release any personal information.

