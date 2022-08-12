x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters gain upper hand on 2-hectare wildfire south of Fairmont, B.C.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint

Highway 93/95 has been re-opened after being temporarily closed overnight due to a wildfire south of Fairmont.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this morning,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue chief Drew Sinclair.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. 13 firefighters and five pieces of apparatus responded to the call at approximately 11:30pm last night. “Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30 a.m.,” adds Sinclair.

The fire is estimated to be two hectares in size and no structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Next story
Mt. Evans fire near Kimberley being monitored by helicopters and air tankers

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire)
Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

(Photo by: Jaimie Grafstrom)
Power restored to areas across the Okanagan-Shuswap following storm

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Owning Guinea Pigs in Switzerland

A new fire on the north side of Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)
Parks Canada responding to a new fire near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park