Fire that destroyed truck in Vernon deemed suspicious

Police have video of a person inside the truck shortly before it went up in flames

Emergency crews responded to a fully involved truck fire in Vernon in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A truck went up in flames in the north end of Vernon Thursday morning, and the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services received a report of the fire in the 4700 block of 27th Street, near Trail Tire Auto Centre, around 6:40 a.m. March 30. Firefighters found the pick-up truck fully engulfed in flames in a storage lot behind Trail Tire.

The fire was quickly snuffed before it could spread to any other property or structures, says Christy Poirier, communications manager for the City of Vernon.

Police and the city say the fire has been deemed suspicious and the investigation has been handed over to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident, Poirier said.

Police attended the scene alongside firefighters. Vernon North Okanagan media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said a video canvass of the area was completed. Police found that a single person was seen inside the truck shortly before it went up in flames. The person walked away from the scene before the arrival of emergency crews.

Police conducted extensive patrols of the area but could not locate the suspect.

The truck remains at the scene and appears to be severely damaged. Police tape has been strung around the truck.

The incident remains under investigation.

Brendan Shykora

