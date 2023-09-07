A grass fire started along Highway 33 east of Joe Rich around 2 p.m. Sept 7. 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News).

A grass fire started along Highway 33 east of Joe Rich around 2 p.m. Sept 7. 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News).

Fire ignites off Highway 33 in Joe Rich

The blaze is impacting traffic in the area

A brush fire that sparked off Highway 33 east of Joe Rich was quickly brought under control, Thursday afternoon.

It was first reported about 2 p.m. on the south side of the highway, near Daves Road.

At the same time, there was also a report of an individual in the area jumping in front of traffic and allegedly throwing things at vehicles.

It’s unclear if the individual and the fire are related.

RCMP and several fire departments responded to the scene.

Officers continue to look for the individual who was reportedly on the highway.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna man accused of murder after deadly ‘intimate partner violence’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nanaimo racing pigeon ends up 743 km off course near Williams Lake
Next story
Alberta woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle stopped near Vernon

Just Posted

Artist Valerie Speer
‘Painting the Purcells’ comes to the Art Gallery of Golden

A webcam shot of Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)
Rain and cooler temperatures slow fires in National Parks near Revelstoke

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file.
MLA Minute: Falling into B.C.’s debt trap

Bill Bowering retired as president of Okanagan University College in 1997. Now 91, Bowering still lives in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Vision for Okanagan College taking shape