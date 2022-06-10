A fire started at the Creston Landfill on June 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

A fire started at the Creston Landfill on June 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Fire at Creston Landfill causes smoke, toxic fumes

The landfill is closed until further notice

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is alerting the public of a fire at the Creston Landfill.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Friday morning (June 10), the fire started at the back of the waste transfer station and moved to the scrap metal and appliances section.

Fire crews are on site with a ring around the area utilizing heavy equipment. They hope to have the blaze extinguished in three to five hours.

“We are recommending anybody within a two-kilometre radius stay indoors due to the potential of toxic fumes,” said Dan Elliot, communications co-ordinator for RDCK. The landfill is located at 1501 Mallory Rd., close to the Creston Golf Club.

“The fire is creating harmful smoke. Anybody in the area, please avoid extended time outdoors, such as walking, running, or golfing.”

The RDCK issued an air quality advisory through its emergency notification system, Voyent Alert, at 7:30 a.m. The advisory is expected to be lifted before noon today.

The landfill will be closed until further notice.

