Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Fire activity decreases, increased smoke expected in Central Okanagan

An aerial ignition is being planned for Hidden Creek area

  • Sep. 17, 2023 10:50 a.m.
  • News

As more roads open up and residents return home in West Kelowna, people are being reminded to use caution when in the presence of wildfire personnel and heavy equipment.

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in the Central Okanagan.

Fire crews are continuing mop up and patrols today, extinguishing hotspots with the help of an infrared scanner.

Fire behaviour is decreasing meaning crews are able to construct control lines closer to the fire’s edge.

Increased smoke is expected as the fire moves into unburnt areas within the fire perimeter, not from additional growth.

An aerial ignition for Hidden Creek is in discussions. BC Wildfire Service will provide updates on when the operation will go ahead.

Temperatures are expected to drop to more seasonal levels starting Sept. 18. Winds will remain lighter with possible gusts up to 40 km/h.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is estimated at 13,940 hecatres.

READ MORE: Human-caused wildfire sparks west of Peachland

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaKelowna

Love The Golden Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Women, gender minorities under-represented on B.C. councils: report
Next story
Okanagan Regional Library asks for public input on its future

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

The Okanagan Regional Library is asking users to share their thoughts on the library’s future. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan Regional Library asks for public input on its future

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

No invasive mussels were found in a recent Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society study of 739 water samples from 13 bodies of water. (Black Press file photo)
Prevention working to keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters