Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home that has been Bogner's restaurant since 1976 will be torn down and turned into office space. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Final approvals pave way for demolition of historic Penticton restaurant

Ministry of Transportation approved termination of the land use contract for Bogner’s

Redevelopment for one of Penticton’s most iconic sites has been made official.

Council heard Tuesday, March 7, that the Ministry of Transportation has approved the termination of the land use contract for 302 Eckhardt Avenue West — the site of the 1915 Tudor-style home that served as the popular Bogner’s restaurant for over 40 years.

The historic home will be demolished and turned into a three-storey office building for Remax real estate company.

Council’s decision to terminate the land use contract allows developers to move ahead with construction immediately.

The property was never listed on the Penticton Heritage Registry.

