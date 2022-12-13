Many drugs and weapons were seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Sunday, Dec. 11. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Many drugs and weapons were seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Sunday, Dec. 11. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Fentanyl, meth, ketamine seized in Kelowna roadside stop

The red Mazda 3 carrying the weapons and drugs was pulled over on Sunday, Dec. 11

The Kelowna RCMP were able to seize a sizable amount of weapons and drugs from two individuals who are well-known to police.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, while patrolling Harvey Avenue, an officer decided to run the plates on a 2008 red Mazda 3 because there was a burnt-out light-bulb and the license plate was hanging on by just one screw. Upon running the plate number, the officer discovered the vehicle belonged to a woman, but two men were in the car. Because of this, the officer pulled over the vehicle.

Two officers arrived for back up, and could see multiple drug use items in plain sight. Both men in the vehicle were arrested at the scene for having controlled substances.

When searching the vehicle, the police discovered:

  • 105.5 g – fentanyl;
  • 67.4 g – meth;
  • 7.5 g – ketamine;
  • 16.9 g – morphine;
  • GHB;
  • lorazepam;
  • an air soft gun;
  • a knife;
  • an axe;
  • a scale.

“The officers in this case did an outstanding job,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera. “Whenever there is a presence of weapons alongside a large amount of drugs it obviously presents a risk to the public, including those already struggling with addictions, so taking them off the streets is particularly important.”

