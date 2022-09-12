Feet pics, video and massage: Kelowna RCMP seek alleged parking lot reflexologist

Police received two reports of a man asking to touch and take video, pictures of feet

Kelowna RCMP is looking for a middle-aged man that continues to pose as a reflexologist to take pictures and videos of women’s feet.

On the morning of Aug. 11, a woman reported an incident in a parking lot in the 1800-block of Harvey Avenue where a Caucasian man around 50 years old asked to take pictures of her feet.

The woman said she was caught off guard and allowed the man to take photos.

The suspect allegedly offered the woman a foot massage and proceeded to rub her feet after the woman said no.

The suspect was described as:

•approximately six feet tall

•short salt and pepper hair

•wearing a Blue Jays shirt.

A similar incident occurred on Sept. 1 in the 2900-block of Pandosy Street.

A 19-year-old woman told RCMP she was approached by a middle-aged man who persuaded her to let him rub and video record her feet.

The woman noted the man claimed to be a reflexologist and asked several personal questions while inspecting her feet.

The victim put her shoes on and walked away after the suspect asked to inspect her other foot. She said the incident was sexual and was victimized by the encounter.

The suspect was described as:

•5’10 tall

•slim build

•short kept beard.

He had a small dog with him at the time.

“Kelowna RCMP is extremely concerned by these two separate and unusual interactions,” said Const. Terry Jimmieson. “We are looking to speak with this man in order to understand his motives.”

The RCMP is asking that if you have been approached by this man and have not yet contacted the RCMP please do so at (250) 762-3300 and reference police file 2022-55452.

READ MORE: Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

READ MORE: B.C. man convicted in young girl’s murder in 1978 loses appeal

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP