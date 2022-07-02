One fatality has been reported on the Spion Kop trails in Lake Country

UPDATE: Fatality and injuries at Spion Kop, Lake Country

COSAR has reported one fatality as a result of a UTV rollover

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

COSAR was called to a UTV incident at Spion Kop shortly after 5 a.m. on July 2.

Duane Tresnich, COSAR manager, said that one person has been pronounced dead while the other was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with head injuries.

While he could not report on any specifics from the incident, Tresnich said that a UTV with two passengers rolled off a steep embankment at Spion Kop.

12 members of COSAR were dispatched to Lake Country to assist in the incident.

The UTV, a small Polaris RZR, is a two seater recreational vehicle. The vehicle was extracted by helicopter, which was flown by Tresnich. The UTV has now been seized by police.

The identity of the victims in the incident have not yet been released to the public.

“Stay safe over the long weekend,” said Tresnich.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Original

A fatality has been reported at Spion Kop in Lake Country on July 2.

Emergency services are at the scene.

One person is dead and another injured as a result of a UTV crash, reports Ed Henczel, COSAR team member.

A helicopter is being used to remove the UTV.

More information to come.

