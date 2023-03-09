Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

Unsafe work conditions have left owners of a Kelowna orchard with a hefty fine.
G.P. Sandher Holdings Ltd., located on Swainson Road in the Black Mountain area, was paid a visit by WorkSafeBC on Jan. 26, where the inspector saw a worker driving a tractor.
The tractor’s rollover protective structure (ROPS) was not being used, and there was no seatbelt.
“The firm failed to ensure its mobile equipment was used with a ROPS, a high-risk violation,” reads a release on the WorkSafeBC website.
For these violations, and because the firm was a repeat offender, the business was fined $40,555.35.
