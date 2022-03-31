Falling boulders from blasting damage West Kelowna home

A pair of large boulders struck a West Kelowna home on Thursday morning in a blasting incident.

The rocks, both over three feet in diameter, rolled from a construction site near Pinot Noir Drive, across an unnamed road, and into the home.

One boulder struck the home’s air conditioning unit, causing damage. The homeowner told Capital News that he was on a video conferencing call in his office when the rocks came down the hill, with the boulder that hit the air conditioner barely missing his office window.

The second rock hit the side of the house, causing damage to the outer wall. A representative from city staff attended the scene of the incident.

