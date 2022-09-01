Fall Faire back for first time since COVID

Golden’s Fall Faire is back this year, with the museum hard at work with planning its biggest event of the year.

The fair is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the museum grounds.

With live music and competitions for best pie and other such traditional fair activities, the museum says over the course of the day, they will traditionally see about 1,500 people coming and going throughout the day.

The competitions will start at 9 a.m. for those dropping off items, with judging happening from 10 to 11 a.m.

For entry into competitions, visit the museum website or visit the museum in-person.

“It’s our last community event for the summer and this is our first big event out from COVID,” said Brittany Newman, executive director of the museum.

“It’s going to be a bit more low-key this year, but it’s still going to be pretty fun.”

The Fall Faire in Golden is a tradition that dates back 110 years, with the first event held in 1912.

After being discontinued, it was brought back in 2007, before COVID shut it down again in 2020.

Many activities are similar to what would have happened back in 1912, says Newman.

She says its importance as a community event is a tradition that continues to endure.

While it may have originally started with tractor races and as a much larger festival, it’s still family fun for all.

“It’s important that we get back to those community events coming out of COVID and celebrate just Golden in general and the turning of the seasons,” said Newman.

“Being able to show off what you’re able to accomplish, especially for vegetables and to get out an interact with your neighbours to enjoy community together.

“Everyone is back after the summer since school has started, it’s just one of those events that brings people together.”

There will also be plenty of local live music.

The Golden Star will be publishing the full schedule in next week’s edition of the newspaper, ahead of the Faire.

The Golden Museum is also looking for volunteers to help run the event.

Anyone interested in getting involved is encouraged to reach out to the museum. Volunteers are especially needed for contest judging and Fall Faire security.

Fall fair