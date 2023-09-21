The Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about a phone scam in which the scammers are using technology to make it seem like they are calling from the RCMP’s non-emergency line. (Pixabay)

The Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about a phone scam in which the scammers are using technology to make it seem like they are calling from the RCMP’s non-emergency line. (Pixabay)

Fake police scam poses as Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line

“The scammer are clearly using some sort of caller ID spoofing technology to impersonate the police”

Kelowna police are warning the public about a phone scam involving the RCMP’s non-emergency phone number.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Kelowna RCMP received a report from a resident who stated they received a call from 250-250-0311. They stated the caller advised them there was a warrant out for their arrest and then asked for their personal information including full name, date of birth, address, driver’s license number and some banking information.

After realizing it was a scam phone call, the resident hung up the phone. A few moments later, the resident received several phone calls from 250-762-3300, which is the Kelowna RCMP’s non-emergency telephone line. The resident never answered and the phone would ring through to voicemail, leaving a recording of white noise.

“The scammer(s) are clearly using some sort of caller ID spoofing technology to impersonate the police. In some cases an officer could in fact call someone to say they have a warrant but would never ask for this type of corroborating information, especially banking info” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “Fortunately, this person realized something was suspicious, ceased communications immediately and phoned the real police.”

The RCMP would like to remind anyone who may have been victim to a scam attempt to contact Equifax at 1-800-525-6285, Trans Union at 1-800-888-4213, and to report the matter to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501).

READ MORE: Small planned ignitions take place on Peachland wildfire

READ MORE: 30 Dachshunds seized from Okanagan breeder

KelownaRCMPScams

Previous story
Highway 97 north of Summerland to reopen in both directions
Next story
Ibrahim Ali murder trial testimony: difficulty walking from victim’s injuries

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Return of the Revelstoke Garlic Fest

A runner makes their way along the diverse terrain of the TranSelkirks Run (Bruno Long)
Return of the TranSelkirks Run in Revelstoke

Playing the Red River Jig and meeting the Grade 7s as they begin their Transition River Walk to High School on June 7. (Metis Nation Columbia River Society/ Facebook)
Truth and Reconciliation blanket exercise at Golden Skybridge

This historical photo is of the Golden Band as they marched through Golden streets on Sunday afternoon in 1972, before they boarded buses for the Calgary Stampede to participate in the parade. ~Golden Museum and Archives
From the Golden archives