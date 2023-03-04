Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt remains closed Saturday due to extreme avalanche conditions. (Photo- B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Twitter)

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt remains closed Saturday due to extreme avalanche conditions. (Photo- B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Twitter)

Extreme avalanche conditions keep Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Avalanche control work is underway after more than 70 cm of snow falls on Coquihalla

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, March 4, between Hope and Merritt due to extreme avalanche conditions.

More than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the road in the last two days, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation (MOTI).

It said Saturday avalanche control activities are underway and maintenance crews are working to reopen the road.

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was hit with a snowfall warning Wednesday, eventually closing the road in both directions for 109 kilometres.

DriveBC says alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and 3, however, significant delays should be expected.

In an update yesterday, the MOTI said the Coquihalla would remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon.

An update from DriveBC is expected at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Coquihalla remains closed overnight

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPenticton

Previous story
Preliminary inquiry date set for North Okanagan murder suspect
Next story
Vernon ski hill extends season amid lots of snow

Just Posted

Students build their structure during the 38th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Competition at Okanagan College on March 3. (Photo/OC)
Okanagan College spaghetti bridge champion more than a decade in the making

Polson Residential Care
Seniors’ homes hit with illnesses in Okanagan

(Pixabay)
Kelowna doctor sharing her gastrointestinal expertise

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over the past few weeks in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack