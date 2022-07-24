Evening Okanagan grass fire doused quickly

Blaze broke out at base of Turtle Mountain in Vernon before 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23

A grass fire broke out at the base of Turtle Mountain, near 39th Avenue and Alexis Park Drive in Vernon, Saturday, July 23, at around 10 p.m. Vernon Fire Rescue Services quickly knocked down the blaze. (Facebook photo)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services crews are drawing praise on one social media forum for their prompt response to a grass fire in Vernon Saturday, July 23.

A Facebook post on the Vernon Community Forum page from a Loretta VL showed considerable flames coming from a grass fire on the northwest side of Alexis Park Drive at 39th Avenue, at the base of Turtle Mountain. The post was made at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

“Firefighters have knocked it down quickly,” said Loretta on her post with accompanying photo.

“Glad they got on it quick there are a lot of houses there and it’s pretty dry with all the pine needles right behind the apartments,” said another post.

The Morning Star has reached out to the City of Vernon for details on the fire, which appears to have been contained to the grass.

More to come…

