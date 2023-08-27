There are 66 firefighters responding to the Upper Park Rill wildfire, including two danger tree fallers. (BC Wildfire Service)

Evacuees from Upper Park Rill wildfire happily return home while blaze slows

Fire near Penticton being hit by water bombers this weekend

Residents in the Twin Lakes and Willowbrook area have been returning to their homes after being evacauted since Friday, Aug. 18 when the Upper Park Rill Creek fire erupted.

All evacuation orders for the wildfire in Twin Lakes have been lifted.

Evacuation orders for the last 96 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were rescinded Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the 1,830-hectare blaze has seen no growth in fire behaviour since Aug. 22.

Information officer Scott Southwell said on Aug. 26 that the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains out of control, but they are making good progress.

“We have noticed that as the day warms, smoke is popping up and that’s keeping our water-bombing aircraft pretty busy,” he said. “Firefighters are on the ground assisted by heavy equipment and continue to construct and strengthen the guards heading south, on both the east and west perimeters.”

Southwell added there is still work to do before they can get to say they are containing it.

There are currently 66 firefighters responding to this wildfire, including two danger tree fallers.

BCWS also said cattle scattered in and around the fire ground remains a concern.

An update on the fire’s size is expected later on Sunday.

READ MORE: Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,830 hectares as crews work under favourable conditions

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsPenticton

