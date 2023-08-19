Evacuation order issued for Sorrento/Skimikin areas in the Shuswap

Traffic on Highway 1 gets turned around in Sorrento due to a wildfire burning west of the community on Saturday morning, Aug. 19, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The number of evacuation orders in the Shuswap continues to grow, with the latest issued for the Sorrento and Skimikin areas.

The order, as well as an alert, were issued by Columbia Shuswap Regional District at 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. The alert includes western parts of Blind Bay and Notch Hill in Electoral Area G, as well as Tappen in Electoral Area C.

The CSRD said anyone in the evacuation order area must leave the area immediately.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call 250-833-3350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs. If you are evacuated and need help with livestock, call the Agricultural Line at the Emergency Operations Centre: 250-833-3399.

As of Saturday, emergency services in Salmon Arm were being provided at the 5th Avenue 50 Plus Activity Centre, located at 170 5th Ave. SE.

