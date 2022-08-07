Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

The fire has been burning since July 14

  • Aug. 7, 2022 10:45 a.m.
  • News

The Nohomin Creek wildfire northwest of Lytton continues to burn in rocky terrain ground crews can’t access.

The Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park remains closed as smoke and flames can be found within the park’s boundaries.

Activity on the south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable, with the only real trouble in the northwest corner where terrain poses a serious access challenge for crews.

First discovered on July 14, the fire has been burning for more than three weeks now, and is estimated at 3,745 hectares as of Sunday (Aug. 7).

Evacuation alerts in Blue Sky Country have been lifted.

