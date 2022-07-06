Evacuation alert lifted for Sicamous properties

An evacuation alert issued for residences in the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on July 3 was lifted on July 6. (CSRD image)

An evacuation alert has been lifted for the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

The alert was rescinded at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. It went into effect on July 3 due to a forecasted thunderstorm increasing the risk of a landslide in the Wiseman Creek area.

The alert applied only to properties within the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

As the risk of a landslide is ongoing, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises residents of the mobile park to stay informed by monitoring local resources including the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) website, shuswapemergency.ca, the District of Sicamous website, sicamous.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, and the District of Sicamous’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms. Residents can also sign up for Alertable, the region’s emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable.

