High water levels at the Shuttleworth Creek Bridge in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday, May 3. (Warren Smith - Western News)

High water levels at the Shuttleworth Creek Bridge in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday, May 3. (Warren Smith - Western News)

Evacuation alert for properties along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls

No evacuation orders are currently in place

Homes and properties along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls threatened by flooding are now under an evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 5, for properties from 4301 McLean Creek Road to Cedar Street that are adjacent to the creek.

These homes have not been ordered to evacuate, but an alert can change into an order with short notice.

Anyone in one of the properties should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

READ MORE: Flood destruction leaves homes inhabitable on Okanagan Indian Band

Sandbags are available at Keogan Park and at Willow Street in Okanagan Falls.

Due to the high water levels, people are advised to stay clear of rivers and creeks.

The RDOS’s Emergency Operations Centre shows current sandbag locations, evacuation alerts and any evacuation orders in the region, and can be found by going to emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

BC Flood

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford couple speaks out after large group smashes vehicles on their property
Next story
Vernon man charged in New West kidnapping

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a severe weather statement for the Okanagan Friday, May 5. (File Photo)
UPDATE: Okanagan severe thunderstorm watch ends

Emergency Preparedness Week to remind everyone to better prepare and protect themselves and their families during emergencies such as wildfires, earthquakes and floods. (Black Press file photo)
Steps to take to prepare for an emergency in Golden

Bactrian camels were once used in British Columbia. These animals are found in Asia. The more common dromedary is found in Asia and parts of Africa. (Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: The challenge of not thinking about camels

Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service firefighters took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road on Aug. 9, 2021. (CSRD Fire Services)
Drought conditions contribute to summer wildfire concerns for Columbia-Shuswap

Pop-up banner image