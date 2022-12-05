Brian Coulombe matched 5/6+ numbers from the Nov. 12 draw. (BCLC)

European vacation for Golden lotto winner

In addition to the Europe trip, Coulombe is also thinking about purchasing an RV

It’s a long way from B.C. to Europe, but with a nearly $250,000 Lotto 6/49 win, Golden resident Brian Coulombe will be able to afford the trip.

Coulombe matched 5/6+ numbers from the Nov. 12 draw, netting him exactly $248,775.80.

“Someone on Facebook said there was a winner in Golden, so I checked my numbers and found out I was the winner,” he said.

Coulombe first shared the news with his wife and said she was even more excited about his win than he was.

“She was in disbelief and shock. She had to check three or four times to confirm the win.”

Coulombe purchased his ticket from Petro Canada on 1417 North Trans-Canada Highway.

In addition to the Europe trip, Coulombe is also thinking about purchasing an RV.

