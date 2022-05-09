Erratic driver smashes police car, Kamloops school placed on hold and secure

The driver was arrested in the Oak Hills community of Kamloops

A police car was damaged and a Kamloops school was placed on a hold and secure, after numerous reports a vehicle being driven erratically throughout the city.

Kamloops RCMP received a report of an erratic driver in a grey BMW with no licence plates at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

According to Const. Crystal Evelyn, police attempted to stop the vehicle but it allegedly fled.

“A spike belt was deployed near the Halston just off of Highway 5, and although it was successful in deflating two tires, the vehicle continued to drive aggressively and the police pursuit was ended in the interest of public safety,” said Const. Evelyn.

Non-marked police cars followed the vehicle through the city, while marked RCMP cruisers attempted again to stop the driver.

However, Const. Evelyn said the vehicle managed to flee, colliding with a police car as it did and then carrying on into the Oak Hills Community.

“Officers were able to discreetly keep an eye on the vehicle in the safest way possible until the driver eventually stopped and exited,” said Const. Evelyn. “As soon as the suspect got out, officers and the Police Dog Services Unit moved in and took the man into custody, preventing his drive from resuming.”

A nearby independent school was placed on a hold and secure although no students were present due to a professional development day. Kamloops RCMP collaborated with School District 73 to develop a temporary plan for public school students who were due to return to the Oak Hills community after school.

The driver remains in custody and is facing numerous charge recommendations. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam video related to this incident is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-15278.

