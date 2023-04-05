Environmental groups call on Columbia Basin Trust to not cut educational funding

Advocates claim that environmental education is essential for living in “the new climate realities”

Environmental education programs are important to build resilience and connection to the local land, advocates say. Photo courtesy of Wildsight.

A pair of environmental advocacy organizations have penned an open letter calling on the Columbia Basin Trust not to terminate funding for environmental education programs.

The letter is written by the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) and Wildsight, an education organization that has a branch in Golden.

According to the authors of the letter, the Columbia Basin Trust plans to withdraw financial support for environmental education programs.

These programs, the advocates say, are essential to “the sustainability and resilience of our local communities.”

The authors of the letter point to guidance from the federal government and international organizations to support their case.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has emphasized the importance of communities expanding their knowledge and understanding of local Indigenous history, culture, languages, and land. The organizations say that their work lends itself to these efforts.

They also point to the importance that the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has placed on environmental education.

The international body has said that environmental education “equips learners with the needed practical knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes to live in the new climate realities as well as socio-emotional resilience to face possible climate anxiety.”

CBEEN and Wildsight are encouraging community members to voice their concerns to the Columbia Basin Trust through its online survey as well as its upcoming community engagement sessions.

Information for community engagement sessions can be found online as well at future.ourtrust.org.

READ MORE: Beautiful Boo the bear still snoozy near Golden

@505sami_

sami.islam@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia BasinEnvironmentGolden