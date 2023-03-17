Environmental champion to be awarded by Wildsight Golden

Throughout the Upper Columbia region, environmental and conservation champions work tirelessly to teach, train and lead others to ensure that everyone can look towards a better future. Wildsight has been recognizing these champions for the past few years with the Ellen Zimmerman award.

Ellen Zimmerman of Golden was nature’s champion and a leader for Wildsight until she passed away in 2020. It was the following year that an award in her name was launched. Zimmerman leaves behind an incredible legacy that includes the protection of the Columbia Wetlands, one of the longest intact wetlands in North America.

Those who had the privilege of working with her say nothing but the best about her character and the way she carried herself

“Those of us who worked with Ellen recall her deep passion for nature, her unrelenting commitment to defending it and her strength to persevere and succeed as a female environmental advocate in a rural, resource industry-dominated community,” said Robyn Duncan, Wildsight’s executive director.

Duncan continued by explaining that Zimmerman was also a champion for women’s rights.

“Ellen was passion embodied — fiery, passionate and doggedly stubborn. She never backed down from a fight to protect nature or defend women’s rights. She leaves behind a tremendous legacy.”

The achievement includes a a commemorative ceramic art piece and a $1,000 gift award to an individual for their significant contributions to environmental education and conservation in the Upper Columbia region.

Nominations are done by the community through the website and the deadline is Saturday, April. 2.

