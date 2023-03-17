Ellen Zimmerman (Submitted Photo)

Environmental champion to be awarded by Wildsight Golden

The annual Ellen Zimmerman award looks to recognize another person

Throughout the Upper Columbia region, environmental and conservation champions work tirelessly to teach, train and lead others to ensure that everyone can look towards a better future. Wildsight has been recognizing these champions for the past few years with the Ellen Zimmerman award.

Ellen Zimmerman of Golden was nature’s champion and a leader for Wildsight until she passed away in 2020. It was the following year that an award in her name was launched. Zimmerman leaves behind an incredible legacy that includes the protection of the Columbia Wetlands, one of the longest intact wetlands in North America.

Those who had the privilege of working with her say nothing but the best about her character and the way she carried herself

“Those of us who worked with Ellen recall her deep passion for nature, her unrelenting commitment to defending it and her strength to persevere and succeed as a female environmental advocate in a rural, resource industry-dominated community,” said Robyn Duncan, Wildsight’s executive director.

Duncan continued by explaining that Zimmerman was also a champion for women’s rights.

“Ellen was passion embodied — fiery, passionate and doggedly stubborn. She never backed down from a fight to protect nature or defend women’s rights. She leaves behind a tremendous legacy.”

The achievement includes a a commemorative ceramic art piece and a $1,000 gift award to an individual for their significant contributions to environmental education and conservation in the Upper Columbia region.

Nominations are done by the community through the website and the deadline is Saturday, April. 2.

READ MORE: Golden’s boy Boo boogies out of bed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Running toward education: A former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete

Just Posted

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

The Kragmont Community Society is reducing the risk of wildfire near Kragmont and Baynes Lake with support from the Trust. Photo courtesy Columbia Basin Trust.
Funding partnership provides $2.5M in wildfire mitigation for Kootenay communities

A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia. Wild horse mares walk along an oil and gas roadway on crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.

(@scoutscanada/Twitter)
Morning Start: Upcoming Kids Yes Day

Pop-up banner image