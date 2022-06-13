Environment Canada issues weather alert for heavy rain in Golden area

Total rainfall amounts of 20 up to 40 mm are expected

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the Golden area and East Columbia, as heavy rain is expected to start the week.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 up to 40 mm are expected before the rain eases to periods of light rain Tuesday afternoon.

Prolonged rainfall is expected over parts of the BC Interior, from Yoho Park – Kootenay Park, East Columbia, West Columbia, Shuswap and in the North and Central Okanagan.

The alert is expected to be in effect from today until Tuesday.

A low pressure centre over Montana is behind the expected downpour, which will slow as it enters southern Alberta today and remain in the area through Tuesday.

Moisture rotating around the low will give the potential of prolonged rainfall to the regions. Periods of rain will begin today and continue through Tuesday.

There is some uncertainty associated with the exact trajectory of the low and this will be a factor impacting the amount of rain in each region.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Rain is in the forecast for six out of the next seven days in Golden.

Be wary of rivers and bodies of water during this time, as a flood watch has been issued for the Upper Columbia area as well.

