Endurance runners took on more than 100 kilometres of trail runs in Revelstoke

The TranSelkirks Trail started on Sunday, with participants running 100 k in three days

The first leg of the first day runs along underneath the gondola. (Tom Poole photo)

Extreme endurance athletes converged in Revelstoke for the TranSelkirks Trail on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The run started in the morning, with athletes departing from Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR). The event was either three or five days, depending on which option runners chose. The three-day event covered about 100 kilometers, while the five-day event covered more than 150 kilometers.

On the first day, runners went up the “Kill the Banker” ski run at RMR. That portion of the run involved over 1.5 kilometers of constant ascending elevation, but the rest of the day amounted to over two kilometers of elevation climbing that the runners had to conquer. Once they reached the peak of “Kill the Banker,” participants headed towards Greely Lake before returning back to Mt. Mackenzie to summit Sub Peak.

Runners had two or four more days of similarly challenging runs throughout the early part of the week.

Whether participants were taking on the three or five-day event, they covered a minimum of a half-marathon per day and a maximum of a full marathon.

Included with the registration were aid and nutrition stations set up along the course help to break up the run. The participants also got a shuttle back and forth from the Sutton Place Hotel at the beginning and ending of the various stages.

Armed with nothing but a hat, gloves, hydration pack, light jacket and bear spray, participants took the challenge of exploring all of Revelstoke’s views on foot.

