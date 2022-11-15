Enderby man’s armed robbery trial from 2021 in Salmon Arm court still ongoing

Defence submissions over robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store may be scheduled in December

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020, resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm but did not conclude on Nov. 4 as expected. (File photo) B.C. Provincial Court courtroom. (File photo)

The trial of an Enderby man charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store on New Years’s Day 2020 did not wrap up when expected.

Anthony Robert Summers, 31, is facing several charges in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm including: robbery; disguising his face with intent to commit an offence; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Although the trial regarding the robbery of Setters Liquor Store began last year, it was adjourned in July 2021 and then resumed on Oct. 31, 2022. It was expected to conclude on Nov. 4, but took longer than anticipated.

The next court appearance scheduled is Nov. 21 in Kamloops, when another date will be set for defence counsel to present submissions. Crown counsel has wrapped up its submissions.

Summers first appeared in Salmon Arm court in the prisoner’s box, but was released during the week. He was then sitting in the courtroom gallery with a family member. Because Summers was not in custody prior to the Oct. 31 trial continuation, it was agreed he could be released with conditions.

