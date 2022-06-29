‘Emerging algal bloom’ reported on Shuswap Lake

Residents, visitors warned to take precautions in Salmon Arm Bay and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point

Salmon Arm Bay is one of two places on Shuswap Lake the Shuswap Watershed Council identified on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 as having an emerging algal bloom. (File photo)

The Shuswap Watershed Watershed Council is warning of an emerging algal bloom in Shuswap Lake.

The council said on June 28 the bloom is developing in Salmon Arm Bay and at Sunnybrae/Canoe Point.

Interior Health is advising residents and visitors to take precautions.

They include: avoiding direct contact with the bloom and, if contact is made, rinse with clean water.

Swimming and other activities in the water are discouraged in areas where the bloom can be seen.

Don’t consume drinking water directly from the lake.

“If your domestic water intake is from the Salmon Arm Wharf area or Sunnybrae/Canoe Point, consider using an alternate source for drinking water. Contact your water supplier for more information,” states the advisory.

Pets and other livestock may also need an alternate source of water.

The watershed council notes that collecting and analyzing water samples are underway. Notices will be posted at parks and beaches over the next couple of days.

To learn more, the watershed council has listed a few websites that may be useful.

Interior Health offers beach advisories, which can be found at https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/environmental-health-and-hazards under Beach Advisories.

For more information about algae and to submit a report of an algal bloom to the province, you can visit the Algae Watch website (https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/water-quality/algae-watch#:~:text=Algae%20Watch%20is%20an%20educational,algae%20blooms%20in%20B.C.%20lakes.)

For more information on blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteri, Interior Health has a HealthLink pdf at https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/cyanobacteria-blooms-blue-green-algae

Read more: Level of Shuswap Lake drops slightly two days in a row

Read more: Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm, airlifted to hospital

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.