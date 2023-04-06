Salmon Arm firefighter Lt. Jason Pufferhill checks for heat underneath a modular home at the Stardust Mobile Home Park on 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm about 5 p.m. on April 5 utilizing a thermal imaging camera. (Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)

Emergency social services called in when fire damages Salmon Arm modular home

Fire chief says power to unit disconnected due to electrical system damage

Occupants of a modular home in Salmon Arm were provided assistance from Emergency Social Services following a fire Wednesday.

Salmon Arm Fire Department, RCMP and ambulance crews responded to a call at the Stardust Mobile Home Park about 5 p.m. April 5.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said firefighters from three fire halls arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire at the exterior of a modular home.

The Stardust park is located in the 4000 block of 11th Avenue NE, east of McDonald’s and Salmon Arm GM.

A full contingent of firefighters and fire trucks, as well as RCMP and ambulance personnel, responded to a report of a fire at the Stardust Mobile Home Park about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shirley said crews quickly suppressed the fire, limiting its spread on the exterior and under-portion area of the structure where the fire started.

“Due to fire damage to electrical, the power had to be disconnected and residents were provided care from emergency social services,” Shirley reported.

The park’s property manager was not available for comment.

